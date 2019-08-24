Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $60.24. 7,757,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365,758. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

