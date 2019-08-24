Micromines (MICRO) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Micromines token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $8,070.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00260616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01300870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021597 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit, Mercatox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

