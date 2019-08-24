Michael Monier Davies Sells 50,000 Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Senior Officer Michael Monier Davies sold 50,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$280,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,720 shares in the company, valued at C$368,340.88.

TSE:GCM traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 334,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,283. The company has a market capitalization of $272.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69. Gran Colombia Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.05.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$5.38 to C$5.40 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.