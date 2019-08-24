MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $3.91 on Friday. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets.

