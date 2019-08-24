Metronome Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $5.60. Metronome has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $109,954.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00259779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.01310544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00099564 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,224,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,461,876 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.