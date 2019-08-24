Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Meritor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in Meritor by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 222,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 124.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 84.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.22. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.