Meristem Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 105.3% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,323,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,329,740. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

