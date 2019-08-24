Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Position Reduced by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC lessened its holdings in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,908 shares during the quarter. Mercantil Bank makes up about 10.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 2.04% of Mercantil Bank worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 238.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $654,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 58,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $259.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $718.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.24.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 13.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

