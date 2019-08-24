Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 170.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

