Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,454 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

In other Vistra Energy news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Campbell bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $700,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,490. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

