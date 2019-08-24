Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,528 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter worth $205,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 9.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $517,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BancFirst by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $12,917,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANF. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

