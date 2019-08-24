Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $14.96 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,811,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,707,000 after buying an additional 223,850 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,565,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 322,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,393,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,947,000 after buying an additional 119,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $106.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

