MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Hits Market Cap of $12.45 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $155,736.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,007.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.01877800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.03031050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00724049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00795896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00068325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00492716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00136715 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

