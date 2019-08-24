MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.65 Million

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,008.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.01878888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.72 or 0.03033598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00724228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00797544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00492588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00136893 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

