Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes $8.67 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

