Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 9,148 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,054,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,627,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $10.52 on Friday, reaching $361.50. The company had a trading volume of 552,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,971. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $377.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

