Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 2.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $88,463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,542,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 157.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,579,000 after buying an additional 544,542 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

