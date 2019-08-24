Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 10,028 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 552.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 201,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 785.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 108,250 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 358,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $18,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,447 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $13.41 on Friday, reaching $246.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,682. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.47. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.67.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $174,886.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 7,195 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,692,192.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,472 shares of company stock valued at $61,551,733. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

