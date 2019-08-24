Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Makes New Investment in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 198,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,253,000. Nice accounts for 1.7% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.32% of Nice as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nice by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nice by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nice by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

Shares of NICE traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

