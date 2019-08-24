Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 78,490.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,781 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,668,000 after purchasing an additional 569,056 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 356.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,088,272,000 after purchasing an additional 334,937 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 181.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 501,467 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,351. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

