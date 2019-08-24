Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires Shares of 21,108 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total value of $631,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,905 shares of company stock worth $20,052,806 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.44. 304,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $292.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

