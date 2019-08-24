MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

MaxLinear stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 34,332 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $752,214.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 43,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $888,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,303.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,827 shares of company stock worth $2,154,155. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,901,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,131,000 after purchasing an additional 99,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,688,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

