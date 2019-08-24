MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of MAXIMUS worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.82. 245,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

