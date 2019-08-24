Maximine Coin (MXM) Market Cap Achieves $47.64 Million

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maximine Coin has a total market cap of $47.64 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maximine Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and Rfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io . The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

