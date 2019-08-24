Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,787,000 after buying an additional 411,607 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 364,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $2,010,089.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,325 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. 951,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,320. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

