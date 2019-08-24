Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,520 Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Landmark Bank bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.