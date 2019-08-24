Matchpool Price Hits $0.0038 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. Matchpool has a total market cap of $287,350.00 and $12,287.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

