MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 442,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,070. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 3,576.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,187,000 after buying an additional 1,945,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $13,787,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 328.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 278,708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 34,943.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 270,463 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 889.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 242,077 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

