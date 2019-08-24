Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,675,000 after purchasing an additional 410,471 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,178,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.