Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

PRO traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 858,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $217,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,328.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,973 shares of company stock valued at $56,423,109 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PROS from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.18.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

