Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $151.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.06 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $142.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $601.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.79 million to $601.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $630.64 million, with estimates ranging from $620.75 million to $643.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after purchasing an additional 137,409 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,922,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 395.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,762 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.78. 427,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

