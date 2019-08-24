Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stake Lessened by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,903,000 after buying an additional 137,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 311,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 150,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 112,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 181,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,357. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

