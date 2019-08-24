Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16 on September 12th

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $9.20 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $434.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

