LUXCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.38 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $685.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002188 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,251,614 coins and its circulating supply is 6,251,614 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

