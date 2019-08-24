Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price objective on Lovesac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 231,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,900. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 1,457,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $50,100,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lovesac by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lovesac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

