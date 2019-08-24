Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $2.79 million and $1,054.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00260936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01313199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00098254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.