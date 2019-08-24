Locus Chain Market Cap Achieves $7.89 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $369.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,180,591 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

Locus Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

