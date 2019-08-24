Lisk (LSK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.51 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Lisk has a market cap of $141.54 million and $2.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00011773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitbns, Coindeal and COSS. During the last week, Lisk has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,674,006 coins and its circulating supply is 119,577,593 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinbe, OKEx, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Coindeal, Huobi, BitBay, Livecoin, YoBit, Exrates, Binance, Coinroom and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

