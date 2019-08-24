Linx Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Linx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Linx has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Linx has a market cap of $36,481.00 and $20.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linx Profile

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io . Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

