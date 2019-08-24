Linkey Hits 24 Hour Volume of $90.00 (LKY)

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Linkey has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. Linkey has a market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linkey token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00723994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015747 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Linkey Profile

Linkey (CRYPTO:LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info

Buying and Selling Linkey

Linkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

