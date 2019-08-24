Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$22.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE LSPD traded down C$0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,653. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$49.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

