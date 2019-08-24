Libra Credit (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Libra Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, Bibox and IDEX. Libra Credit has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00262866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.01323077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021859 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00096806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io . Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, UEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

