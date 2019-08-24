Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,450 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises about 2.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $52,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth $58,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,658. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.47 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

