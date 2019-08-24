Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.81. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 2,836,663 shares trading hands.

LPI has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

The firm has a market cap of $650.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

