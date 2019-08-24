Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 32.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

