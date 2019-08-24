Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $184.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.44.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.86. 420,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,865. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $178.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,491 shares of company stock worth $3,677,189 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 22.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 58,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

