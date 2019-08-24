Kryll (KRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,826.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $6,826.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,221,943 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

