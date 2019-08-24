Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $95.17 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00008190 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Upbit and Crex24. Komodo has a market cap of $95.17 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00494533 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00136449 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00051327 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,554,715 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, BarterDEX, Bitbns, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.