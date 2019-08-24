KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. KLX Energy Services updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.65 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ~$0.65 EPS.

Shares of KLXE opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLXE shares. ValuEngine lowered KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 15,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $298,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 33,821 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $384,206.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,567. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

