KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $205,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 136.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

